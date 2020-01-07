British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires £163.75 in Stock

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,275 ($43.08) per share, with a total value of £163.75 ($215.40).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,830 ($37.23) per share, for a total transaction of £141.50 ($186.14).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,381.74 ($44.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,363.50 ($44.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,119.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,952.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 50.75 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BATS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,637.50 ($47.85).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.