Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BVIC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

Shares of LON:BVIC traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 895.50 ($11.78). The stock had a trading volume of 176,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 811 ($10.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 930.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 927.82. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.55.

In other Britvic news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders have acquired 67 shares of company stock valued at $63,398 in the last quarter.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

