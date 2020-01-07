Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 940 at Barclays

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 940 ($12.37) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Britvic to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 906 ($11.92) on Tuesday. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 811 ($10.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 930.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 927.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders bought a total of 67 shares of company stock valued at $63,398 in the last three months.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

