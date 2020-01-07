Brixton Metals Corp (CVE:BBB) Director Buys C$12,586.00 in Stock

Brixton Metals Corp (CVE:BBB) Director Gary Robert Thompson acquired 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$12,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,373,584 shares in the company, valued at C$515,067.73.

Gary Robert Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Gary Robert Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of Brixton Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$4,700.00.

Shares of BBB traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 233,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,611. Brixton Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of $27.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

Brixton Metals Company Profile

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interests in the Atlin Gold project, which is located in Atlin, British Columbia; the Hog Heaven silver-gold project that is located in northwest Montana; and the Langis-Hudson Bay cobalt project, which is located in Ontario.

