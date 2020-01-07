Brokerages Anticipate AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Announce $0.10 EPS

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AstroNova an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi purchased 2,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 1,426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 380,527 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AstroNova by 38.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,597 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

