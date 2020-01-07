Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce sales of $10.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.90 million to $11.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $10.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $41.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $41.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.15 million, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $49.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limestone Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of LMST opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

