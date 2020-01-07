Brokerages Expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ HCAP opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $268,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

