Brokerages Expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) will report $12.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $12.57 million. Mogo Finance Technology reported sales of $12.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year sales of $50.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.08 million to $50.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.56 million, with estimates ranging from $55.95 million to $61.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 58,807.58% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

