Brokerages Expect Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Natus Medical an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have commented on NTUS. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $471,380.00. Insiders sold 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $965,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

