Brokerages Expect R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCMT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of R C M Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of R C M Technologies stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. R C M Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). R C M Technologies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

