BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.98. BRP has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,370,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

