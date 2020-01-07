Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRKR. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 330,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $360,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bruker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,691,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,483,075,000 after acquiring an additional 180,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,866,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,789,000 after acquiring an additional 156,591 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 1.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,924,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bruker by 2,436.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,698,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bruker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,313,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

