BumbaCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00 (BUMBA)

BumbaCoin (CURRENCY:BUMBA) traded 300.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One BumbaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BumbaCoin has traded 300.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BumbaCoin has a market cap of $10,527.00 and $4.00 worth of BumbaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000610 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BumbaCoin Profile

BumbaCoin (CRYPTO:BUMBA) is a coin. BumbaCoin’s total supply is 23,335,668 coins. BumbaCoin’s official website is bumbacoin.com. BumbaCoin’s official Twitter account is @bumbacoin.

BumbaCoin Coin Trading

BumbaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BumbaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BumbaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BumbaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

