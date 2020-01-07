Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,164 ($15.31) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,572.57 ($20.69).

LON BUR opened at GBX 707.38 ($9.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 759.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 992.92. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

