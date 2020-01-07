Burst (BURST) Hits Market Cap of $7.55 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Burst has a market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $29,198.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Upbit, Poloniex and Coinroom. In the last week, Burst has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,077,722,487 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinroom, Livecoin, C-CEX, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.