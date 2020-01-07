C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. 3,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,804,328 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.