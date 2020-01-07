Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.21.

Several research analysts have commented on ELY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

ELY opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 48.5% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 8,119.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 48,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 16.1% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

