Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo Sells 30,211 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $105.09. 532,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,934,000 after buying an additional 255,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,330,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 200.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

