Canaccord Genuity Boosts MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target to GBX 920

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.37% from the company’s current price.

GLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 869.80 ($11.44).

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 962 ($12.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 868.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 821.22. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 964.24 ($12.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $558.62 million and a PE ratio of 16.09.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.