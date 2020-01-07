Canaccord Genuity Increases Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 4,890

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,856 ($63.88) to GBX 5,437 ($71.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,138.36 ($54.44).

BKG opened at GBX 4,887 ($64.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,760.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,204.96. Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,382 ($44.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64).

In related news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($55.25), for a total value of £42,000,000 ($55,248,618.78). Also, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

