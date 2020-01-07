Canaccord Genuity Raises Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,260

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

BWY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,560 ($46.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bellway to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,718.31 ($48.91).

BWY stock opened at GBX 3,899 ($51.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 333.45 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,896 ($51.25). The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,586.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,168.38.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,168 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

