Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s (CAPC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 248.67 ($3.27).

LON:CAPC opened at GBX 263.10 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275 ($3.62).

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

