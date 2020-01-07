Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of CAL opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.64. Capital & Regional has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.45 ($0.44). The firm has a market cap of $267.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Capital & Regional news, insider Ian Krieger sold 36,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £12,169.08 ($16,007.73). Also, insider Laura Whyte bought 24,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £6,494.28 ($8,542.86).

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

