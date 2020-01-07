Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.63 ($20.50).

Several research analysts recently commented on CA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of CA opened at €15.19 ($17.66) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.02.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

