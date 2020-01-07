Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 146.35 ($1.93) on Tuesday. Carr’s Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175.50 ($2.31). The firm has a market cap of $136.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04.

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Neil Austin sold 64,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £94,951.71 ($124,903.59).

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

