Carry Market Cap Reaches $5.59 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $632,423.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.26 or 0.05783985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,227,491,148 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry's official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

