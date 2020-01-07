CashBet Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,647.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $5,647.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $50.98 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.45 or 0.05949520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001195 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,653,947 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

