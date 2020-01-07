Catex Token (CATT) Market Cap Hits $327,956.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $327,956.00 and approximately $13,165.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.26 or 0.05783985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

CATT is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

