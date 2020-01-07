CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $50,344.00 and approximately $10,519.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037595 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004020 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000677 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

