Celer Network (CELR) Tops One Day Volume of $4.79 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, TOKOK and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.32 or 0.05751804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035383 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network's official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, TOKOK and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

