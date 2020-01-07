CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €107.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €107.00 ($124.42) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.80 ($114.88).

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA stock opened at €106.20 ($123.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €61.50 ($71.51) and a fifty-two week high of €107.00 ($124.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.92. The company has a market cap of $772.86 million and a PE ratio of 20.14.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.