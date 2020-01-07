Charles E. Price Sells 23,000 Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $64,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CHRA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 97,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Charah Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRA. First Analysis dropped their target price on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Charah Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

