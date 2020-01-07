Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $119.06. 7,859,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,344,675. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.31.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.