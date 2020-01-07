Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.73 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Chromia has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $840,388.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 255,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,991,118 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

