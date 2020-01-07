Churchill Downs, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.66.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.18. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $138.17.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 703,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

