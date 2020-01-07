Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CINE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.14) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305.45 ($4.02).

Shares of CINE traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 222.50 ($2.93). The company had a trading volume of 437,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 212.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.23. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

In related news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 4,127 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

