Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $122,580.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Civitas has a total market cap of $122,580.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Civitas has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00696750 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001331 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000475 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,363,933 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

