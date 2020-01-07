ClearPoll Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $128,000.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClearPoll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01369518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00119168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

