Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Preben Prebensen Acquires 9 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen purchased 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($21.03) per share, for a total transaction of £143.91 ($189.31).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Preben Prebensen acquired 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,490 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £149 ($196.00).

On Friday, November 22nd, Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total value of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03).

On Tuesday, November 5th, Preben Prebensen bought 11 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,406 ($18.50) per share, for a total transaction of £154.66 ($203.45).

On Thursday, October 10th, Preben Prebensen sold 149,204 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.63), for a total value of £1,885,938.56 ($2,480,845.25).

LON:CBG traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,628 ($21.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,546.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,415.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) price target (down from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,511 ($19.88) to GBX 1,393 ($18.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,510.55 ($19.87).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

