CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday.

CLI opened at GBX 287 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.18. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 208.50 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 289.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.64.

In related news, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt sold 322,150 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £834,368.50 ($1,097,564.46). Also, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt sold 172,045 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43), for a total value of £449,037.45 ($590,683.31).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

