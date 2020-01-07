Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

KOF traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

