Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Frank M. Drendel Sells 95,334 Shares

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

COMM traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 2,006,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,814. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter worth about $3,582,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Commscope during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Commscope by 309.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Commscope by 584.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 87,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Commscope by 18.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

