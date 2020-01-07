Conceal Price Reaches $0.15 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 52% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $809,100.00 and approximately $133,064.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001766 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,166,966 coins and its circulating supply is 5,488,721 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

