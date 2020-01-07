Consensus (SEN) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00052723 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00079860 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,842.10 or 1.00025909 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00058262 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001983 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.