Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Cut to “Sell” at Guggenheim

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ED. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.41.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $87.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,375,000 after acquiring an additional 781,260 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,060,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,848,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.