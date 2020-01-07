ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $21,151.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX and Huobi. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006842 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, Huobi, DDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

