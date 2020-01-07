ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 195.64 ($2.57).

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 203.20 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 193.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 211.60 ($2.78). The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40.

In related news, insider Karim Bitar sold 215,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.32), for a total transaction of £378,813.60 ($498,307.81).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

