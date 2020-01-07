Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Jody S. Lindell Sells 3,500 Shares

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.13 and its 200 day moving average is $313.75. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $247.83 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,935,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

