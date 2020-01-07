Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,633,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,593,580. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,202.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

