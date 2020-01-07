Cooper Financial Group Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF accounts for 2.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned about 1.70% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 157.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.90. 13,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from SPDR NYSE Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

